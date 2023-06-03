Holtville’s magical run meets its final chapter in Saturday’s title game

Lady Vikings travel to Santa Paula for the Southern California Division IV crown

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The next chapter of an incredible run takes center stage on Saturday for the Holtville Lady Vikings softball program who has reached unimaginable heights.

It all began back in 2020 when a young group of stars were bound to set a new bar under head coach Melissa Snyder. But that was before their season was cut short after a 7-1 start due to Covid.

In the following season, more pieces were added to the puzzle in a year where success was inevitable - ending in a CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship and making a run to the southern Region Final for the first time.

With that new found success came higher expectations, plus a higher level of play for a group that became one year wiser and one year stronger.

But at the conclusion of the 2022 season, a sour taste was left behind in San Diego after falling to Calexico in the Division III CIF final.

A loss that kindled an even hotter flame of redemption and hunger inside the Lady Vikings.

So when the Vikings took the field for the first time in 2023 on February 21st, the final chapter was in motion for the core group that lit the flame of an inspired program. It marked the start of the last ride for the senior "core four" of Demi Johnston, Sofie Irungaray, Kalli Strahm and Kamryn Walker.

On May 2nd, the Vikings would suffer their fifth and final loss to date - in a tough walk-off loss to Calexico. Still, the Vikings prevailed and captured their second straight Imperial Valley league title to check off the first box of pre-season goals.

Up next: another CIF crown.

The Vikings cruised through the Division II bracket, setting up a meeting with top seed Santana - who beat coach Snyder in her only shot at a CIF title as a player. This adding even more fuel to an already hungry bunch of competitors who not going to accept another heartbreaking defeat.

After seven innings of play, there was no doubt that Holtville softball remained in the upper-echelon of California high school softball once again. With a 7-1 win, the job was complete - not knowing that there was even more meat on the bone.

"It's just the cherry on top of an unbelievable year," said Melissa Snyder ahead of the state playoffs. "I told the girls that anything from here on out is bonus softball and we're just grateful that we get to take the field together for at least another seven innings."

Lone behold, the Vikings would get another 21 innings at the end of it all.

After taking down Ganesha in the first round of the CIF Southern California Division IV bracket, they were gifted another home game against No. 7 Boron in the semifinals. Not knowing what their fate would be for Saturday, the Vikings treated it as though it was their final home game.

And they did not disappoint.

Fittingly, senior Kalli Strahm dialed in one of her best career games, tossing a complete game one-hit shutout and knocking in an RBI single in a game that the ladies blew open with a four-run 6th inning - closing the door on a 6-0 win and setting up the final game of the journey.

"I feel great, knowing that this could possibly be my last game on the home field. I really just wanted to leave it all out there and not have any regrets at the end of it," said Strahm after the win. "All of it is coming to an end on Saturday and we're so happy to be playing to the final game."

"I think if this is the last game on this field, especially for the seniors, I think it's a great way to go out," said Melissa Snyder. "I feel like they've given their heart, their soul, blood, sweat and tears and given it all to this field. They've given it to this program. I'm just so happy with them and where we're at."

Soon after, it was revealed they would hit the road in a trip to top seed Santa Paula - who knocked off Imperial and erased the chance of an Imperial Valley showdown for the crown that would have been played in Holtville one last time.

Now, the final bell has rung in 2023 and these young women have a chance to cap off the run of a lifetime - one created by a lifelong bond that will never be relinquished.

"The amount of not only talent, but the bond we share together is just so special," said Snyder. "I really feel like that's what brings us success. Not that their talent isn't what got us here, but I just think that the bond that this team shares is so special and unlike anything else."

Unlike anything else. The pride of Holtville softball.

"All the hard work we put in pre-season, during the season, in league, in CIF, all of it. It's coming to an end on Saturday and we're so happy to be playing in the final game," added Strahm. "These past four years have been nothing but amazing and I'm so grateful for every moment I've been in a Vikings jersey. It's definitely going to be an emotional night."

First pitch from Santa Paula is set for 4:00 pm with the title on the line.