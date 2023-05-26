The legacy of Lady Vikings softball takes its next step, playing in third straight CIF title game

Holtville aims to overcome last year's CIF final loss in meeting with No. 1 Santana

SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Friday evening will come as a familiar scene for the Holtville Lady Vikings softball program.

For the third straight season, they will get their shot at raising a CIF San Diego Section banner - this time in Division II after winning in Helix in Division IV in 2021 and coming up short in the Division III game in 2022.

In 2023, it all comes full circle for a core of players that have been there since that first CIF title in 2021.

Kalli Strahm, McKinzie Toth, Kamryn Walker, Sofie Irungaray, Demi Johnston, Kaitlyn Havens, Arielle Sotelo, Anneliese Gutierrez and Brooke Strahm - all getting another crack at a dream on the final ride for some of them under the same leadership of head coach Melissa Snyder and assistant Aimee Walker.

One team and one vision.

The Vikings take the field Friday at 4:00 pm at San Diego State University - with the top seed Santana as the only other team in their way of that dream.