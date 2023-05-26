Bulldogs deliver the bigger bite over the Tigers in decisive semifinal game, heads to CIF title game

Calexico uses five late runs to seal a 10-3 win and advance to Championship Saturday

CALEXICO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - At the end of a big time local matchup to represent the Imperial Valley in San Diego for championship weekend, it would be Calexico’s turn to have their hand on a CIF crown come Saturday.

After Imperial survived their third straight elimination game in a 6-4 win over Calexico on Tuesday, it forced a decisive game to reach the final - also marking the fifth meeting between the two squads in 2023.

But in the rubber match of the season series, the Bulldogs celebrated a 10-3 win at the end of seven innings.

The Bulldogs struck first in the 1st inning as the Tigers answered right back with two runs of their own in the 2nd. After the Bulldogs retook the lead in the 3rd inning, they would never look back - capitalizing on nailing the Tigers on the base paths on several occasions to hold onto the lead.

A five-run 6th inning for the Dogs put the game away, winning 10-3 behind a three-hit and five RBI night from Orlanda Llamas who also pitched on the mound.

The win sends Calexico to the CIF Division IV title game against top seeded Bishop's from University of California San Diego on Saturday at 3:30 pm.