Eight local teams remain as Wednesday features doubleheader on both diamonds in Holtville and Imperial

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - CIF Playoff action picks back up where it left off - now entering the first round of the double-elimination bracket after getting through Tuesday's elimination round.

While several Imperial Valley teams fell short to bring their seasons to a close, eight still stand tall heading into Wednesday with title hopes alive.

There will be a lot of pitches thrown and outs made on the campuses of Holtville and Imperial on Wednesday afternoon with each school being represented on both the baseball and softball diamond.

The Imperial Lady Tigers as the only No. 1 seed from the Imperial Valley, representing Division III, host No. 9 Sage Creek, while the chaos of Division IV baseball hits both Imperial and Holtville.

Those two games and the local head-to-head between Calexico and Central make up the four-team battle to the finish in Division IV - with three of the top four seeds hailing from the Imperial Valley.

Meanwhile, the Holtville Lady Vikings aim to get back to the CIF title game in a higher division - kicking off postseason play as the No. 4 seed in Division II.

BASEBALL

DIVISION III

#4 Brawley vs #12 Mira Mesa - Wednesday, 3:30 pm (Brawley Union High School)

DIVISION IV

#2 Calexico vs #7 Central - Wednesday, 7:00 pm (Calexico High School)

#3 Imperial vs #6 Monte Vista - Wednesday, 3:30 pm (Imperial High School)

#4 Holtville vs #5 El Capitan - Wednesday, 6:00 pm (Holtville High School)

SOFTBALL

DIVISION II

#3 Holtville vs #6 Ramona - Wednesday, 3:30 pm (Holtville High School)

DIVISION III

#1 Imperial vs #9 Sage Creek - Wednesday, 3:30 pm (Imperial High School)

DIVISION IV

#7 Palo Verde @ #2 San Diego - Wednesday, 3:30 pm (San Diego High School)