Yuma Catholic’s deep run comes to a close one game shy of first state title appearance in 11 years

Shamrocks get shut out for second straight game to lose 3A semifinal series 2-1

GOODYEAR, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - At the end of another great run, Yuma Catholic baseball falls just short of the 3A state title game with a 3-0 loss to top seeded Valley Christian.

After winning Game One on Tuesday 5-4, the Shamrocks' bats were silenced on Thursday in a 4-0 loss to even the series - and once again in the deciding game on Saturday night to end another chapter.

It did not come without a tough battle though. Down 2-0, the Shamrocks looked to have a break through in the top of the 4th inning. Nomar Topete and Mickey Fox each singled to put two on and nobody out. Later in the inning, Anthony Carrillo walked to load the bases.

There was also a ball fouled down the left field line by inches that would've tied the game at 2-2 in another tough break for the Rocks.

With Joey Carey at the plate, he made solid contact to the right side but Valley Christian's second baseman Ethan Gomez made a sliding play with a toss to second, which was returned to first for a massive inning-ending double play.

"It's frustrating, but I'm proud of my guys. They came out and we executed the game plan as well as we could. Late in the game we put some really good swings together and that ball just trickles foul, I mean it was so close," said head coach Judd Thrower. "That's a big momentum swing and then the next guy hits it hard right at second and they roll the double play. That's baseball sometimes. Sometimes it doesn't roll your way."

The Trojans then tacked on another insurance run in the top of the 7th to make it 3-0, when the Shamrocks came out swinging hard in the bottom half - hitting two lasers into the outfield that landed in Trojan gloves to kill any kind of late rally.

While Andres Ortiz did bloop a single to keep them alive with two outs, yet again Leo Avelar hit another liner that found the glove of a leaping Gomez at second to end the game - and the Yuma Catholic season.

"It's frustration ya know what I mean, but overall I'm proud of our guys," added Thrower. "They battled. We had a lot of guys leave it out there and Mickey pitched a good game for us. We played good solid defense all the way through and it just didn't happen for us today."

The loss ends the Shamrocks season in the 3A semifinals for the second straight year - each of them going to a deciding Game Three. A win would have sent the Shamrocks to the title game at Tempe Diablo Stadium for the first time since 2012, which was a goal created before the season began.

Behind the coaching staff and a small list of senior leaders (Nomar Topete, Anthony Carrillo, Kailub Parra), they put together another 20-win season and championship caliber play even with a roster full of sophomore and freshman.

"It sucks. It sucks to play hard my whole life and to end like this. I just love these guys," said an emotional Nomar Topete. "These freshman and sophomore, they're awesome man. I honestly wasn't even expecting this to go as far as we did."

Topete also reflected on the final moments and shared hugs with his teammates after the heartbreaking loss.

"I love playing with my brothers. I got Anthony and Erik and my dad coaching. I'm just going to have to let let it go," added Topete. "I'm never going to forget it. It's gonna be everywhere with me. Everywhere."

The Shamrocks season comes to a close with an overall record of (23-7), winning yet another 3A West title.

Valley Christian moves on to play defending champion Northwest Christian in Tempe on Monday evening for the 3A state championship game.