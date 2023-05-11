Yuma Catholic baseball one win away from 3A state title appearance

The Shamrocks head back to Goodyear for Game Two of semifinals with 1-0 series lead

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It is time to pack up and hop back on the bus for the Yuma Catholic baseball squad who on Thursday has a chance to stamp their name into the state final for the first time since 2012.

After a 20-win regular season and cruising through the first two rounds of the 3A state playoff bracket, the Shamrocks did what they couldn't do last year - taking Game One of the semifinal round.

Now all it takes is to win one of two games in a best-of-three series to reach the all or nothing one game state final.

"The good thing is, I think we got the nerves out," said head coach Judd Thrower. "We were a little nervous, a little tight coming into the game - and that's to be expected with some young kids and in an atmosphere they haven't played in."

And with the first game win, it puts the Shamrocks in more of the driver's seat than sitting back and pressing on any mistakes - which was something they know all about from last season.

"It puts us in a little better position because you can have some mistakes and bounce back. But with the way it's set up, every game is the one you have to go and win. We are still going in with that mentality," said Thrower. "Now the pressure is all on them and that helps with them squeezing a little bit. Their backs are against the wall and they will have to come out perfect and beat us which is tough to do for two games."

While sticking to a game-by-game mentality, there is still the ultimate goal of winning a state title - which was the last of the long list of goals set forth before the season began. Now just one win away, the eyes are focused in on a state title to bring home to Yuma.

"We're a program that has had success and us getting to the state playoffs isn't good enough anymore. We have to go to the semifinals and go to the finals and win," added Thrower. "So to check that next box is huge for us and puts us in a position where we're in a one game battle with whoever gets on the other side and we'll go out there and put our best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may."

First pitch for Game Two set for 6 pm from Goodyear Baseball Complex. A win sends the Rocks to the state title game on Monday or a loss would send the series to a deciding Game Three on Saturday.

Full coverage Thursday can be seen on News 11 with pregame coverage at 6 pm and postgame at 10 pm.