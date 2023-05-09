Skip to Content
Cibola’s Irazola set to run with Vaqueras

Senior standout Isabella Irazola signs college letter of intent with Central Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Monday afternoon in front of a great crowd of support at Cibola High School, Raider cross country and track star Isabella Irazola signed her college letter of intent with Central Arizona College.

Irazola ran herself into a full ride scholarship to run cross country and track.

"I'm just glad that a school recognized my hard work and dedication to running," Irazola said. "And you know, now I get to run and just enjoy college without having to worry about money and just enjoy my time there."

Despite her running success, Isabella's quiet leadership and the hurdles she has had to run through top the list of her best qualities as an athlete..

Isabella says overcoming a foot injury turned out to be the best push she needed.

"I just used that as motivation to, like, every time I was struggling through a workout this season, or even during cross, I just like thought back to like when I really wanted to run when I couldn't," Irazola said. "And I just used that as motivation to keep pushing harder."

