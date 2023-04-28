Yuma Catholic baseball and softball each reel in top five seeds for 3A state tournament

Both Shamrock squads will host first round round games on Tuesday at 4:00 pm

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Postseason ball has arrived and both Yuma Catholic baseball and softball remain as the only two Yuma schools left standing on the diamond.

With official AIA rankings coming out on Thursday, baseball earned the No. 5 seed in 3A and will host No. 12 Tanque Verde on Tuesday at 4 pm, while the Lady Shamrocks received the No. 3 seed in 3A and will host ALA West Foothills at the same time.

Judd Thrower's team won 20 games and went 10-0 in region play, as they try to get back to the final weekend in the state tournament.

The Lady Shamrocks went 17-1, also going perfect and winning the 3A Region. They have already beat ALA West Foothills twice this season as they aim to reach the second round at a neutral site next Friday night.