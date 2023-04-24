Billy Brewer honored as CIF San Diego Section Athletic Director of the Year

Brawley Athletic Director honored in 55th Annual State Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Longtime Brawley Union High School Athletic Director, Billy Brewer, pulled in a prestigious award over the weekend.

At the 55th annual California State Athletic Directors Association Conference in Santa Clara, Brewer was honored and named the CIF - San Diego Section Athletic Director of the Year.

The award exemplifies what Brewer has brought to the Imperial Valley for 27 years as an Athletic Director - his dedication to providing leadership and service for his student-athletes.

"My community is a special community and I would not rather be any place else in the state of California than where I'm at," said Brewer.

The conference also provided a chance to learn and engage with other administration across the state, including mental health for student-athletes and hiring and retaining of female coaches.

"It was a great time to learn and expand some ideas," added Brewer. "It was great to hear what some of the practices for some of the top athletic programs in our state are and what we could potentially pick up on. So, it was a great opportunity."

The support he had was also crucial - giving immense credit to the Brawley administrators and school board as a whole for their commitment to excellence.

"We have a supportive board and they go above and beyond," said Brewer. "We have 1,610 schools I believe in the state of California, so there was a lot of people there and them being there shows their resilience when it comes to our athletic programs here at Brawley High School and I'm grateful and honored to be a part of it."