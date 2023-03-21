Gila Ridge avoids the stormy weather and wins heavyweight tennis battle over Kofa

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The day began with rain and battled more rain, yet still ended with some great performances on the tennis courts on Tuesday.

Though it did not stay dry the whole time in a crosstown meeting between Kofa and Gila Ridge, it lived up to the billing. Heavy winds and light rain came through towards the latter stages of the varsity singles matches - but that did not stop the Hawks from soaring to victory.

At the end of six singles matches and three doubles matches, the Hawks handed the Kings their first loss of the season - winning 6-3 and avenging a 5-4 loss to Kofa from two weeks ago.

In the top singles matchup between Gila Ridge's Andrew Tams and Kofa's Daniel Sanchez, it was Tams who came out victorious for the second time in both meetings.

Following that, it was Kofa's Diego Ambriz and Edgar Rodriguez taking the wins in three sets in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots to give the Kings an advantage.

But it was Gila Ridge the rest of the way - with singles wins from Aeden Hudson, Peyton Lines and Allen Roth to give them a two point advantage heading into the doubles matches.

After three doubles matches, the Hawks secured the win by taking two of them, including the second win on the day for Tams and the duo of Aeden and Elden Hudson.

The Hawks will host San Luis on Thursday, while the Kings will travel to Lake Havasu on Thursday. Both with just one match before the anticipated "Crim Smash" on Friday and Saturday.