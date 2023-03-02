A young state champ in Kofa’s wrestling room, Daniel Alire reflects on state title

The Kofa sophomore was crowned the 106 lb champ in Division II in state tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Inside the campus of Kofa High School lies the historioc wrestling room - one that has produced many state champions over the years.

Just two weeks ago, the champions wall added yet another space for sophomore, Daniel Alire.

In an incredible run, the sophomore took out the rest of the bracket on his way to a Division II state title in the 106 lb weight class - ending in a wild celebration.

"I was ultimately surprised and taken aback by what I've done," said Alire. "It feels great to be known as a Kofa King state champion and it just feels really good."

For Alire, the success did not come overnight - putting in work all year long to make his Kofa family proud.

"I worked really hard. It feels great to take some pressure off my shoulders and relax," said Alire. "It took a lot of wrestling, talking to my parents, talking to my coaches - and keeping that mindset in place."

Now with another state champion in the room as just a sophomore, coach Airam Moreno is excited for the future of Kings wrestling.

"It's a blessing to have a young state champion in the room because Daniel sets the tone with his work," said Moreno. "To have someone in the room that's been there and done it and all, the kids are going to be be able to say 'hey there's no shortcuts' and he's a great example of that."

The next step for Alire is to learn from his success and get even better for next winter with a shot at back-to-back titles, joining his teammate Damian Moreno who did that between 2021 and 2022.

If he accomplishes that, there is just one box to check off: win three straight. Something nobody has ever done at Kofa.