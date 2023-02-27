California state basketball tournament set, Imperial hoops both on road while Palo Verde hosts as No. 4 seed

Imperial boys and girls headed to Los Angeles area for first round starting Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The road to a state title begins Tuesday for three local teams who made their way to the big ticket after CIF playoffs wrapped up.

The CIF Division IV girls basketball champions - Palo Verde - stamped their ticket to the Division V southern bracket as the No. 4 seed. They will host No. 13 Bishop Diego on Tuesday in Blythe and would host again Thursday if they win.

To the other CIF champion - the Imperial Tigers boys squad, who also took home the Division IV trophy with a win over San Pasqual.

The Tigers earned the No. 9 seed in the Division V southern bracket - and they will head to Torrence to play No. 8 North for a trip to the second round on the line.

The Imperial Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the state tournament two weeks ago by reaching the semifinals in CIF Division I. The Tigers suffered a tough loss to Mater Dei Catholic in the title game on Friday but the show goes on - traveling to Newhall on Tuesday to play No. 5 Hart in the Division II southern bracket.