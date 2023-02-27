Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Updated
today at 8:06 PM
Published 7:59 PM

California state basketball tournament set, Imperial hoops both on road while Palo Verde hosts as No. 4 seed

KYMA

Imperial boys and girls headed to Los Angeles area for first round starting Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The road to a state title begins Tuesday for three local teams who made their way to the big ticket after CIF playoffs wrapped up.

The CIF Division IV girls basketball champions - Palo Verde - stamped their ticket to the Division V southern bracket as the No. 4 seed. They will host No. 13 Bishop Diego on Tuesday in Blythe and would host again Thursday if they win.

To the other CIF champion - the Imperial Tigers boys squad, who also took home the Division IV trophy with a win over San Pasqual.

The Tigers earned the No. 9 seed in the Division V southern bracket - and they will head to Torrence to play No. 8 North for a trip to the second round on the line.

The Imperial Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the state tournament two weeks ago by reaching the semifinals in CIF Division I. The Tigers suffered a tough loss to Mater Dei Catholic in the title game on Friday but the show goes on - traveling to Newhall on Tuesday to play No. 5 Hart in the Division II southern bracket.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content