An overload of CIF playoff games hit the Imperial Valley

Following several postponements Tuesday due to severe wind, many games land on same day

(KYMA, KECY) - Originally set to be a split schedule between both boys and girls side of CIF basketball and soccer, many games fall on one day after Tuesday postponements.

While some teams like Calexico girls soccer, and both Palo Verde girls soccer and boys basketball still played their first-round games, many games shifted to a day later - making up a CIF palooza on Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1

#13 Calexico @ #12 San Diego

Division 3

#12 Central vs #5 West Hills (Central receives home game for winning their league)

Division 4

#1 Vincent Memorial vs #16 Sweetwater

#3 Imperial vs #14 Southwest (SD)

#11 Palo Verde @ #6 St. Joseph's

#15 Brawley @ #2 Clairemont

Division 5

#10 Calipatria @ #7 High Tech Chula Vista

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1

#9 Holtville @ #8 San Marcos

#1 Imperial - win by forfeit

Division 3

#6 Calexico vs #14 Chula Vista

#15 Brawley @ #2 Granite Hills

Division 4

#1 Palo Verde vs #16 Orange Glen

#2 Central vs #15 Hilltop

#3 Vincent Memorial vs #14 Escondido

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1

#8 Calexico vs #9 University City

Division 4

#12 Imperial @ #5 Pacific Ridge

Division 5

#5 Vincent Memorial vs #12 HTH Mesa

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3

#11 Imperial @ #6 Monta Vista