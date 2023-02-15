An overload of CIF playoff games hit the Imperial Valley
Following several postponements Tuesday due to severe wind, many games land on same day
(KYMA, KECY) - Originally set to be a split schedule between both boys and girls side of CIF basketball and soccer, many games fall on one day after Tuesday postponements.
While some teams like Calexico girls soccer, and both Palo Verde girls soccer and boys basketball still played their first-round games, many games shifted to a day later - making up a CIF palooza on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1
#13 Calexico @ #12 San Diego
Division 3
#12 Central vs #5 West Hills (Central receives home game for winning their league)
Division 4
#1 Vincent Memorial vs #16 Sweetwater
#3 Imperial vs #14 Southwest (SD)
#11 Palo Verde @ #6 St. Joseph's
#15 Brawley @ #2 Clairemont
Division 5
#10 Calipatria @ #7 High Tech Chula Vista
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1
#9 Holtville @ #8 San Marcos
#1 Imperial - win by forfeit
Division 3
#6 Calexico vs #14 Chula Vista
#15 Brawley @ #2 Granite Hills
Division 4
#1 Palo Verde vs #16 Orange Glen
#2 Central vs #15 Hilltop
#3 Vincent Memorial vs #14 Escondido
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1
#8 Calexico vs #9 University City
Division 4
#12 Imperial @ #5 Pacific Ridge
Division 5
#5 Vincent Memorial vs #12 HTH Mesa
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3
#11 Imperial @ #6 Monta Vista