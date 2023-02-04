Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance.

In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.

The sixth goal tying Donal Landrum for the most goals in a season in Kofa boys soccer history.

Nicewander now sits at 34 goals and 78 points on the season, each of those leading all of 5A and 6A. His breakout senior season giving him a total of 52 goals and 123 points in his three-year varsity career.

He will have a chance to break that school record next Thursday night when the Kings travel for the 5A play-in tournament.

If the Kings win, they will advance to the 16-team state tournament - something they haven't done since the 2015-16 season. That year they lost in the state-semifinals to Sunnyslope.