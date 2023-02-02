Yuma Catholic sends two more football stars to the college level, Stallworth and Quintana sign LOI’s

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The first day of February brought a double-dose of Yuma Catholic Shamrock football commitments to the floor of Carol McElhaney Oden Gym Wednesday afternoon.

With friends, family and teammates surrounded, quarterback Richard Stallworth and receiver Dion Quintana signed their Letter of Intent's.

Stallworth is now headed to Greeley, Colorado to play for Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference after two record-breaking seasons under center. Stallworth leaving behind a three-year career that has him sitting atop the record books in the state of Arizona in passing yards (12,590) and passing touchdowns (168).

And a big part of that success coming from one of his receivers, Dion Quintana who racked up 492 yards and caught nine touchdown passes in his senior campaign.

Quintana has committed to Black Hills State in South Dakota after his two-year Shamrock career following his transfer from Cibola.

"Attending Yuma Catholic is a different energy," said Quintana. "If you want to play college football or any college sport, you gotta come to Yuma Catholic. It pushed me to be the person I am today, the athlete I am today."

Stallworth also sharing that sentiment in how Yuma Catholic helped them achieve their dreams.

"It's a special thing when you're on this team, I mean whether you're starting or on the scout team or don't play much, we're a family," said Stallworth. "So wherever you're at, it's a good community here and it's a place like no other. When you want to play football, you come to YC."

​​​​​​​Stallworth plans to study business and agriculture, while Quintana hopes to get into psychology as his focus at the next level.