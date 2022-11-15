Nakasawa to fly north, signs LOI with Creighton University

Cibola softball player Kenzie Nakasawa signs college letter of intent with DI school Creighton

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, in the Cibola High School library, Cibola senior Kenzie Nakasawa nervously took her seat in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches.

Although nervous, Kenzie couldn't shake the smile on her face. All of the years of hard work and dedication on the softball diamonds from Yuma to San Diego and across the country in various tournaments had finally come to fruition, Kenzie was set to sign her college letter of intent to play collegiately at Creighton University, a Division I school and a member of the Big East Conference.

"During the summer I played in many tournaments, many showcases and Creighton approached me after one of my games in Kansas City," Nakasawa said. "After that, they proceeded to email me and then offered me an official visit. I went on the visit and just loved the campus."

When I was about 10 years old I learned just how big the softball world was and I wanted to compete at the highest level possible. Kenzie Nakasawa

Cibola head softball coach Shelly Baumann said Kenzie knowledge of the game ranks right near the top with some of the best she's ever coached.

"Her knowledge of the game surpasses tons of kids," Baumann said. "Her knowledge of the game is up there with some of the top athletes that I have ever coached."

Baumann added that the Blue Jays are getting a great student athlete.

"Creighton made a great decision in getting Kenzie, I know other school wanted her," Baumann said. "She's an excellent hitter, she hits for power, she has a great eye for the ball and a great situational hitter."

Baumann says defensively she can play anywhere.

"That's a great asset for Creighton," Baumann said. "We don't know where she's going to play, maybe she does."

Nakasawa's youth coach, Santos Renteria says he knew Kenzie was destined for great things the first time he met her.

"I coached her from when she was 10 to 14 years old and even at that age I knew she was going to go somewhere," Renteria said. "Her IQ for the game is out of this...it's just something that whether you're born or taught, I don't know but she had it."

Renteria says the best thing about Kenzie is she makes everybody on the team better. A statement echoed by all of her coaches who say her ego never gets in the way, she's always humble, always on time and always stays after practice or games to help pick up.

Kenzie will finish her senior season with the Cibola Lady Raiders this spring before heading to Omaha, Nebraska for the 2023-24 season. Kenzie plans to major in Business.