Local runners qualify for state Cross Country meet

The Cibola and Kofa boys cross country teams qualify for the state meet along with sevel local individuals

GILBERT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Local runners competed in the section cross country meets for Division I and Division II at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Thursday.

In Division I, the Cibola boys team qualified for the state meet with junior #1 runner Alan Ornelas leading the way for the Raiders placing 8th overall with a time of 17:00.

"I'm a little nervous but I know that we can qualify for state as team and do good," Ornelas said before the sectional meet. "My goal is to qualify individually but I would rather have my team go with me."

Cibola junior Alan Ornelas, photo courtesy John Schwamm

Ornelas got his wish as the Raiders will look to surpassed last year's sixth place finish at the state meet.

"Right now a top 10 finish is kind of what we have in mind," Cibola head coach Jose Villasenor said. "That's where we'd like to place but the goal is to build it from there."

Four members of the Cibola girls cross country team also qualified for the state meet. They include Isabella Irazola, Lillian Kamm, Elvya Aguilar and Angelina Garcia.

Cibola senior Isabella Irazola, photo courtesy of John Schwamm

"I just push myself through every workout until I feel I've done what I've needed to do." Senior Isabella Irazola said. "I just like the people and the environment. I just like running and you get to think about everything. I think it's fun."

Also qualifying in Division I is Gila Ridge senior Eduardo Marquez.

In Division II, The Kofa boys team placed third in the section meet paced by Damien Moreno. Freshman Sabrina Anaya was the top female finisher for the Lady Kings and she also qualified for the state meet on November 12th.

Here are results for Div 2 XC:

Kofa boys placed 3rd qualifying for state. One boy top finisher Damien Moreno.

Kofa girls had a top finisher who is going to state Sabrina Anaya .

Update on state qualifiers:

Gila ridge:

Eduardo Marquez

Cibola:

Boys team qualified for D1 state and Alan placed 8th with a time of 17:00

Girls team individual qualifiers :

Isabella irazola

Lillian Kamm

Elvya Aguilar

Angelina Garcia