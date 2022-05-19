Inspired by her head coach, Felix extends soccer career to college level

Kofa girls soccer standout Tawny Felix signs college letter of intent with Gateway College

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday afternoon in Rillos gym on the Kofa High School campus, Tawny Felix became the fifth Lady King's soccer player to sign a college letter of intent to play soccer collegiately. This past season, the Lady King's had a total of six seniors on the roster, all six received college scholarships, five in athletics and one for academics. Just a few years ago, Tawny never saw this day as something that would ever be a reality.

"When I saw my sister playing in college, I never saw myself at that level," Tawny said.

Felix couldn't see the vision head coach Santos Rangel had for her.

"It was a conversation between us in my sophomore year," Tawny said. "He told me that he thought I would succeed."

When Tawny finally got the call to play varsity, she played as herself and quickly got better.

"She's one of those players that always has a smile on her face," Kings head coach Santos Rangel said. "She's one of those players if you ask them to run through a wall for you, she'll ask how big do you want the hole? A great team leader on and off the field. She's on of the first to show up for practice, even as a senior, and one of the last to leave."

Having her coach believe in her was an eye opener for Tawny.

"When he said I could play at the next level it gave me hope and made me try harder," Tawny said. "It made me better."

Tawny Felix signed her LOI Gateway Community College and hopes to major in Psychology.