Central Union High School gets $65,000 from Los Angeles Chargers

Grant to be used for a new fitness center - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School (CUHS) is the recipient of a $65,000 grant from the Los Angeles Chargers and will be using that money to keep students in shape and in good health.

The CUHS athletics department will upgrade its dumbbells and add a whole new fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment.

Athletics director Joshua Wise says children of the Imperial Valley are having to deal with many respiratory issues such as asthma, wheezing, and shortness of breath due to air pollution.

Wise adds this is some of the best news he's received in a while.

"I was super excited and appreciative that the chargers gave us the opportunity, took the time to read the grant paper, they don't understand, it is really going to benefit our students they are going to have the opportunity to have state of the art fitness that a lot of students don't get the chance to get in high school," he said.

Skylar Cook is a junior at CUHS, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. He says he will not take this opportunity for granted.

"I think it is really cool an NFL organization recognized a school all the way in the Imperial Valley and donated this money," he said.

Cook says he plans on using the new center throughout the summer as he looks to get ready for football season.