Eye on the prize. Holtville softball ready to claim first IVL title

A win over Southwest on Thursday will clinch the Lady Vikings first ever IVL crown

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night the Holtville Vikings dug themselves out from a 2-0 hole at Emma Jones Field against the Central Spartans. The Vikings scored three runs in the top of third to take a one run lead. Central countered with a run in the home half of the third and both teams each added a run in the fifth inning. The score was tied 4-4 heading into the seventh inning, Holtville again took a one run lead and held of for the 5-4 win.

With the win, Holtville assures themselves of at least a share of the Imperial Valley League title. The Vikings can claim the crown for themselves with a win over Southwest on Thursday night or a loss by Brawley in Central.

Since joining the IVL in the 2015-16 season, Holtville has never won the IVL championship. Even during last year's CIF Championship and CIF Division IV Southern California state championship appearance, it was Brawley who won the IVL crown.

This year it's theirs to take as they host Southwest at 6:30 p.m. from the Birger Sports Complex in Holtville.