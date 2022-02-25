Lady Tiger’s eye first CIF title since 2016

Imperial defeats Holtville for the third time this season, advances to CIF Division II title versus top seed Fallbrook

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial girls basketball team has dominated the Imperial Valley League for over a decade, claiming the top spot in 11 of the past 12 seasons. However, reaching the CIF Division final and winning and remained elusive. For the past three seasons the Tigers played in CIF Division I, this year they dropped down to Division II.

Imperial hopes the change will result in another CIF Division championship banner. The last time the Lady Tigers won the CIF Division title came back in 2016. It was in Division II and remains the only CIF Division crown won by any Imperial Tiger high school basketball team. Imperial will get another shot at it this Friday night in the Division II title game against top seeded Fallbrook at San Marcos High School. Imperial advanced from the semi-finals with a home win over Holtville on Wednesday night.