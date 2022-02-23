Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 1:10 PM

Tigers knock off Crusaders in OT, advance to CIF Division final

The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team defeated top seeded Calvin Christian 5-4 in penalty kicks

ESCONDIDO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team survived regulation and overtime play tied at 1-1 versus top seed Calvin Christian on Tuesday night. The Tigers then won in dramatic fashion on penalty kicks 5-4 to knock off the Crusaders on their home pitch.

Imperial next will play Mount Miguel in the CIF Division V Championship game at Rancho Bernardo High school at 4:30 p.m. PST this Thursday.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content