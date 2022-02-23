Tigers knock off Crusaders in OT, advance to CIF Division final

The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team defeated top seeded Calvin Christian 5-4 in penalty kicks

ESCONDIDO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team survived regulation and overtime play tied at 1-1 versus top seed Calvin Christian on Tuesday night. The Tigers then won in dramatic fashion on penalty kicks 5-4 to knock off the Crusaders on their home pitch.

Imperial next will play Mount Miguel in the CIF Division V Championship game at Rancho Bernardo High school at 4:30 p.m. PST this Thursday.