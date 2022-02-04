Skip to Content
Lady Shamrocks win overtime thriller!

Yuma Catholic wins 3-1 on penalty kicks in overtime to get by ALA-Ironwood in AIA state playoff play-in round

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The #12 Yuma Catholic Lady Shamrocks found themselves trailing at halftime in the AIA class 3A play-in round of the state playoffs against #21 ALA-Ironwood at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. Trailing 1-0 in the second half, the Yuma Catholic girls soccer team got goals from Angelica Pimentel and Alina Avelar to give the Lady Shamrocks a 2-1 led. ALA-Ironwood would tie the game in regulation and send the game into overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Yuma Catholic nets the win with a 3-1 advantage on penalty kicks.

The #12 ranked Shamrocks will now travel to #5 Scottsdale Christian on February 9th in round 1 of the AIA state girls soccer playoffs

