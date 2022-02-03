Shamrocks shrug off Tonopah Valley

Yuma Catholic got off to an early lead and never looked back in season sweep over Tonopah Valley

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic boys basketball team is looking to make the AIA state tournament in back to back seasons but this time as one of the top seeds. Yuma Catholic entered Wednesday night's home game versus Tonopah Valley ranked #4 in the latest poll in Class 3A.

A year ago Yuma Catholic made the tournament as a #13 seed and lost in overtime in the opening round to #4 seed Coolidge. This year, the Shamrocks are in the driver's seat to securing an opening round playoff game at Carol Oden McElhaney gym and on Wednesday took one step closer to making that a reality with a 62-39 win and season sweep on Tonopah Valley.

The win improves the Shamrocks to 19-4 on the season with three games left to play including a road trip to San Tan Charter tonight, the final home game of the regular season on Friday against Odyssey Institute before finishing the regular season next week at Kingman on February 8th.