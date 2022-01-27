Johnson hits 1,000 point mark as Cibola cruises past Kofa

Cibola's Myna Johnson scored 20 points in the Lady Raiders 71-14 win over Kofa

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering Thursday night's home game against Kofa, Cibola girls basketball senior Myna Johnson found herself 19 points away from scoring 1,000 points in her high school career. From the opening whistle, Johnson showed why she is one of Yuma's best. She played unselfish basketball and let the game come to her. Instead of forcing shots, she passed to open teammates amassing four assists. She played tough defense and racked up five steals. she also made most of her shots.

Johnson scored 16 points in the opening quarter scoring on free throws, layups, long jumpers and put backs. Johnson scored 20 points before halftime en route to a 71-14 win over Kofa. Johnson's 20 points put her over the 1,000 point mark for her career at 1,001. The win was also the 20th of the season for the 9th ranked Lady Raiders in AIA Class 6A. Cibola will end their home schedule on February 1st against San Luis before finishing the regular season with back to back road games next week.