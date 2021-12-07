Criminals steal victory from San Luis

Yuma High notches first win of the season in 58-57 thriller versus San Luis on Monday night

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Yuma senior Julian Goldsborough's late game steal helped secure a 58-57 win over San Luis on Monday night. Both boys basketball teams entered the contest in search of their first wins on the new season.

San Luis jumped out to a nine point lead in the first quarter and Yuma retaliated with an 8-0 to end the opening quarter. The game would be back and forth until the very end. Yuma senior Isaac Lopez led the Criminals with 17 points, sophomore Max Pacheco added 16 and Goldsborough snatched 14 rebounds to go with his late game securing steal.

Alejandro Cordova led the Sidewinders with 22 points. Yuma improves to 1-2 on the season while San Luis drops to 0-3.