Shamrocks need overtime to tame Wildcats

The Yuma Catholic girls soccer team notch second win in a row in 4-2 OT win over Brawley

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Yuma Catholic girls soccer team needed overtime to get by Brawley on Wednesday night 4-2. Senior Angie Pimental scored two goals for the Lady Shamrocks in the win. Junior Alina Avelar and freshman Genessey Melendrez also scored goals for Yuma Catholic. The Shamrocks have now won back to back games after dropping their season opener and hold a 2-1 record. The Shamrocks will travel to Central High School in El Centro on Friday.

Brawley drops to 1-2-2 on the season and next play Calexico in Brawley next Monday.

The Yuma Catholic and Brawley JV teams battled to a 1-1 tie. Freshman Michelle Pimental scored the goal for Yuma Catholic. No stats were available from both games for the Brawley Wildcats.