Hawks soar past Criminals in season opener

Gila Ridge wins 83-57 on the road, in "The Palace" to kick off new season

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The boys prep basketball season opener at Yuma High School started with a tribute from Yuma head coach Curt Weber, asking for a moment of silence for Yuma High School legend Curly Culp, who passed away over the weekend. Culp, an NFL Hall-of-famer super bowl champion with the 1970 Kansas City Chiefs, died over the weekend due to pancreatic cancer.

Once the game started, the fans on hand watched some feats that would've made Curly proud. Gila Ridge soared to an early nine point lead with a strong first quarter from senior Jordan Stevens. The Hawks height proved to be too much for the Yuma Criminals as Gila Ridge soared to an 83-57 win.

The 83 points, according to Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily, are the most ever scored by the Hawks against the Criminals in the 34 meetings between the two schools. Jordan Stevens finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Smith pitched in with 21 points, six boards and four assists. Angel Mendoza added 8 points and 5 steals.

Yuma High's Isaac Lopez scored a career high 30 points in the defeat. Lopez scored over half of the Criminals points. The Criminals will next host Cibola on Thursday. Gila Ridge meanwhile will look to make it two straight road wins as they travel to Kofa on Friday