Central volleyball shows resilience in playoff final, advances to state

Central knocks off Kearny in CIF San Diego Section Division V final in straight sets

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It was a volleyball season that started with numerous unknown's including who would be the head coach.

"We actually were not even hired until the day before tryouts," Central volleyball head coach Kristina Bird said. "Or the day of the tryouts actually."

Over the summer, Assistant coach Yvanna Lopez worked with some of the girls but still didn't know what the varsity team would look like.

"A lot of them were inexperienced," Lopez said. "Most of them had never played volleyball before. Because COVID-19 lasted about a year and a half. Most of them were freshman so they never played in a high school setting. So, it was a little frustrating, it was a tough summer."

This year's Central Spartans volleyball team is made up four juniors, two freshman and the rest are sophomores. The last time Central had a volleyball season, in 2019, the juniors were freshman.

"Since the beginning we have seen their potential," Bird said. "We were waiting for them to like gel or mesh. As individual athletes, they are great. What we were waiting for was that team connection."

The coaches new the team would be great, they didn't expect it to happen so soon.

"Even in the beginning of the season we were playing tougher teams and although we were losing, for our girls to play at the other teams level, they were playing at a higher level than what was expected of them," Bird said. "So early on we saw the potential and I would say when we played Palo Verde in our league, one of the tougher teams in our league, that's when the girls finally clicked and worked together."

The Spartans would win their final seven matches in a row to close out the regular season. Heading into the CIF San Diego Division V playoffs, the Spartans were granted the #3 seed and an opening round bye. Coaches Bird and Lopez made sure to approach the postseason with a, "one game at a time attitude," in an effort to not put too much pressure on their inexperienced team.

"One of our biggest goals was to get to CIF," Lopez said. "Obviously win the championship but at least make it past the first or second round. With such a young team I felt like we can't overwhelm them. We have to take baby steps, a little bit at a time."

In the quarterfinals the Spartans defeated Palo Verde in straight sets, then knocked of the #2 seed Del Lago Academy in five sets in the semi-finals on the road. Central found themselves in the CIF San Diego Section Division V final against #4 seed Kearny.

"A lot of it going into it was just keeping our girls grounded," Bird said. "What I loved about that game is, everything we as coaches we looking for from our girls, for the most part it all came together."

The Central Spartans volleyball celebrates their CIF SDS Division V title against Kearny

The Spartans won the first to sets versus Kearny and in the third set, found themselves down, 24-22. That's when Coach Bird decided to call a timeout.

"When I called that timeout," Bird said. "I just looked at them and said girls this is your chance to show that resilience that we've been talking about. You guys have to believe that you can go out and get it. They did and I was just so proud."

The Spartans won the next four points to win the third set 26-24 to defeat Kearny in straight sets and win the CIF SDS Division V crown.

The win qualified Central for the CIF State Volleyball Championships. Central will travel to Los Angeles as a #13 seed and face #4 seed Chatsworth in the Southern Section Division IV playoffs. The Spartans start their playoff run tonight at 4:30 p.m.

It's an incredible run for a team with no varsity experience to start the season and a coaching staff assembled right before the season started. The Spartans team and coaching staff showed their resilience and hope it continues in the state playoffs. Win or lose, this team will come back to El Centro as winners with a very bright future in front of them for many more playoff runs to come.