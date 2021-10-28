Holtville sails past Cougars in CIF opener

With their sights set on November 5th, Vikings make quick work of San Ysidro in CIF opener

HOLTVILLE, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The last time the Holtville Vikings entered the CIF San Diego Division 4 playoffs, they were a #12 seed and found themselves on an unprecedented run through the playoffs.

"We went in as the 12 seed and we upset the one, the five and the thirteen seeds," Head Coach Chelsey Strahm said. "Then the three in the championship so, it honestly does not matter where you are ranked."

This year Holtville set some lofty goals. One was the win the Imperial Valley for the first time in program history.

"The last time our program won the league, well at that time, it was called the Desert Valley League and that was in 1996," Strahm said. "This is the first time we've ever won the IVL. So, that's exciting. The first time in program history."

Not only was Holtville's goal to win the IVL, they wanted to do it with an unblemished record. Mission accomplished. Holtville finished the regular season 25-5 which included a perfect 8-0 record in the IVL. It's the first IVL title for the program in close to 20 years.

The next goal on the list is to repeat as CIF San Diego Section Division 4 champions. Instead of being underdogs, Holtville now will have to do it as the favorite. Another first in program history, Holtville was awarded the number seed.

"We have the target on our back,"Strahm said. "Instead of coming in and trying to upset those higher teams, everyone is coming in and trying to beat us. We love the challenge, we came in knowing we were the team to beat in IVL, we stayed true to ourselves and stayed focused on controlling what we can control, that's playing our game and giving it our all each and every night."

Holtville's (9) Jasmine Garewal hammers a kill spike versus San Ysidro - Photo courtesy Cathi Larios

Holtville did exactly that on Tuesday night, disposing of 16 seeded San Ysidro in straight sets 25-8, 25-5 and 25-4 in less than an hours time.

"We've been talking about November 5th since the beginning of the season," Strahm said. "That's our end goal is to make it to the championship game. We've been telling them about that date since day one."

Up next for the top seeded Vikings is quarterfinal round matchup versus 8 seed Hilltop on Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Birger Sports Complex.