Bulldogs power past San Pasqual in volleyball playoff opener

Calexico caught the attention of the Imperial Valley League during the regular season and prove their worth in CIF SDS opener.

CALEXICO, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Across the state of California, as far as prep sports are concerned, volleyball was the lone sport to never have a season last year due to COVID-19. Heading into the fall season, many teams didn't know what they would look like.

"We really didn't have much for expectations to be honest with you," Calexico volleyball assistant coach Cami Sturdevant said. "We just weren't sure who was going to come out. When you really think about it, it's been like two years since these girls have stepped on the court."

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start winning their first four matches of the year. Sturdevant says she and head coach Humberto Sierra Tavera realized they had something special during a tournament in San Diego.

"I would probably say when we went to the Sweetwater Tournament in San Diego," Sturdevant said. "There was like 50 teams from all over at that tournament, that's really when it started coming together, we won our division there so it was a big confidence boost."

Calexico's (7) Yady Zavala cranks for a kill against San Pasqual on Wednesday night. - Photo courtesy Camilo Garcia Jr.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 26-8 and 7-2 in the IVL. Calexico has some of the top hitters not only in the IVL but the San Diego section as well. They enter the CIF SDS Division 3 playoffs with one of the top kill percentages and top libero's.

"Libero is Shanelle Gascon and she's actually number one in all of San Diego Section right now, we're really proud of her," Sturdevant said. "Yady Zavala is the big hitter that we have, behind her is Perla Lomeli, just really good girls and to be a good hitter you have to have a good setter. We're really proud of Andrea Lopez, she has never set before in her life, she's a senior and just stepped right in. She is a great athlete and great leader on the court so, really proud of all those girls."

Calexico senior (3) Andrea Lopez places a set during Wednesday night's match. - Photo courtesy Camilo Garcia Jr.

The Bulldogs received the #6 seed and a home playoff game to begin the CIF SDS Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated 11th seed San Pasqual in four sets. Calexico will next play this Saturday at 5pm against #3 seed Mt. Carmel or host #14 seed Grossmont Foothills.