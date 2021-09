High School Sports

Danielle Miller and the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks hang on to defeat Imperial in five sets

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks hung on to defeat the Imperial Tigers in five sets on Thursday night. The win improves the Shamrocks to 5-1 on the season. Imperial slumps to 8-14. Yuma Catholic will travel to Parker next Tuesday while Imperial with host Kofa.

Also on Thursday, Kofa fell in straight sets to Cesar Chavez and fall to 3-3 on the season.