Vikings tie up Bulldogs

Holtville drops Calexico in three sets and hands the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs volleyball team entered the Birger Sports Complex in Holtville on Tuesday night with a perfect 4-0 record. The Bulldogs would leave Holtville with their first loss of the season. The Vikings took care of Calexico in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23 & 25-21.

Holtville's Kamryn Walker (3) at the net. Photo courtesy Cathi Larios

With the win, Holtville improves to 3-0 on the season. Holtville will face Mission Bay on Friday at 3:00 p.m. in tournament play. Later in the day, at 7:00 p.m. they are scheduled to play Sweetwater. Up next for Calexico, a home match against Yuma High next Tuesday.

Holtville's Vanessa Gonzalez (6) and Sofie Irungaray (4) attack the net. Photo courtesy Cathi Larios 
