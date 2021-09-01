Prep Football Preview: Imperial Tigers

High School Sports

Spring season helped young Tigers mature into prominent roles this fall

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers finished the COVID shortened spring season 3-2. The Tigers ended the season with impressive wins over Calexico and Southwest. Head Coach David Shaw, now in his second season and first full season with Imperial is optimistic about his team heading into the 2021 season.

"It feels like we haven't been off," Shae said. "Last season kind of served as spring ball for our younger kids, our juniors, sophomores and some freshman."

Shaw says the spring season helped his younger players to mature and settle into prominent roles this fall.

"I believe they are adapting," Shaw said. "I’ve said this a lot, the cupboard wasn’t dry when I got there. The previous coach did a fantastic job, he had a good program going. It’s just flowed and I believe the kids are buying in. Not only to my style but to my coaching staff."

The Tigers will deploy a lot of two way starters and players in different positions. Junior CJ Tiernan will take over at quarterback. Tiernan previously played wide receiver for the Tigers. Shaw says Tiernan is a good runner and passer who has good hands. Shaw expects Tiernan to be a part of teams running attack. The ground game will also feature Shaw's son Seth, a junior and senior Jeremiah Naylor.

Last season Naylor was named with first team all league honors as a defensive lineman. This year he is being switch to linebacker along with runningback.

Jesse Nichols and Alejandro Perez return at wide receiver along with H-back Zach Ray.

"We always say get better each day right, we’re going to go out there and give it our all," Shaw said. "We have a very strong line and have some returning starters on both offense and defense."

A lot of Imperial's starters will play on both sides of the ball. Shaw hopes his Tigers can stay healthy before getting into league play.

"It appears a lot of the teams in our league have a very tough non league schedule" Shaw said. "We just want to get into league. We just want to get into it healthy, then compete and see where we are at. I think that is going to be key, just to see."

Shaw knows anything can happen especially with COVID concerns still swirling.

"There’s still a lot of uncertainty with COVID," Shaw said. "You never know, you could lose a couple players for a week or so. Our goal is to stay healthy, compete and let the chips fall where they may."

The Tigers lost their season opener last Friday to West Hills 21-7. Imperial will kick off their home schedule this Friday against the Cibola Raiders at 7:00 p.m.