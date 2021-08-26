Calipatria football ready to rock and roll into 2021 season

High School Sports

(KYMA, KECY) - Motivated and ready to rock and roll.

Those are the feelings come from the Calipatria football program heading into the 2021 fall season after a long wait on the sidelines for almost two years.

“We’re ready for our first game. These boys have been ready to play under these lights for two years and we’re ready to go," said head coach Matthew Self. "I’m excited. I’m motivated and I've been thinking about it for I don’t know how long. I know these guys have been thinking about for so long. Especially our seniors. They’re ready to go. We’re ready to rock and roll.”

But how will they react when things go bad? That is the question coming from first year head coach Matthew Self just one day out from their opening kickoff.

It is the question that this inexperienced team will have to live by this season when they are faced with adversity--which is inevitable--after not playing one down of football in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

The Hornets are only bringing back three players that have ever played a down in varsity football, as the rest of the squad are either first year players or moved up from junior varsity.

As a young team, they will have to lean heavily on a few veterans in the backfield such as quarterback Jacob Zendejas, running back Alex Fernandez and senior fullback L.J. Sadberry. On the defensive end, they are anchored by Angel Morales.

“They’re going to have to lead. I have a few seniors but they don’t know they’re seniors because they’ve been out of school and sports for a while," said coach Self. "I told them ‘I know you don’t realize it but you’re seniors now and it came to you fast and now you’re going to have to take the ball and roll with it. You have to lead by example because this is your last year to show them what you got. Take it one game at a time and don’t try to do too much. Let’s get this week done and move onto the next.'"

And it is the coach himself who brings college football experience to Calipatria to build a formidable and winning program in the future.

Self played college football in North Dakota after playing high school ball just down the road in Brawley. The message he is sending to his guys surrounds his experience and playing with a lot of heart.

“I just want to let them know that I was once there. I was also small when I played," said Self. "No matter how big or small you are, you have to play with some grit. If you play with grit and play tough and at 110% the whole time every play, you’ll get there."

That grit will be crucial for this team and Self is putting a lot on his leaders to carry the load in also creating team camaraderie, but that's something they have already done themselves heading into week one.

“I’ve seen the camaraderie for sure. They do everything together. They workout together and practice together," said the first year head coach. "They talk and do some extra stuff that I don’t tell them to do."

And there are just three words that describe this 2021 Hornets team, according to Self.

"Motivated, hungry and family," he said. "That's what this team is. They're a family. They keep coming out here and they've been working."

The Hornets kickoff their 2021 campaign at home on Veterans Field on Friday night, as they host Desert Mirage.