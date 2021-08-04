“Very blessed,” Gross signs LOI with Blue Knights

High School Sports

Amaya Gross signs LOI to play softball for Dakota County Technical College in Minnesota.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's a proud parent moment when your child accomplishes something of high value all on their own. That's the case with my daughter and oldest child Amaya Gross. On Friday Amaya signed her letter of intent to play college softball for Dakota County Technical College.

"I feel very blessed," Amaya said.

In high school, Amaya played third base and she even worked as a catcher to help the team. She says she's excited to help her new team in anyway she can.

"I get along with everyone and never have a problem with another player," Amaya said. "Having a team means a lot because we can all work together, I most excited to travel with the team."

"Amaya completes a really good recruiting class," DCTC head softball coach Tom Cross said. "We have a group of nine girls coming in that I feel really good about."

Amaya Gross with DCTC head softball coach Tom Cross

The pandemic completely wiped out Amaya's junior softball season. Amaya used online studies to her advantage and graduated from Eagle River High School in Eagle River, Alaska, early. Amaya was one of 27 students in a class just over 100 students to end her high school career ahead of schedule. Amaya was finished with high school this past December. In late January she moved to Yuma and contemplated enrolling at Gila Ridge High School. In April, Amaya moved to Minnesota to be closer to family.

Amaya had close to a half dozen offers from colleges to play softball but she chose to stay close to home. The Blue Knights are the only DII Junior College softball program in Minnesota and the campus is located in Rosemount.

Amaya plans to major in criminal justice.