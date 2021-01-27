High School Sports

YC girls soccer suffers blowout loss to rival NW Christian.

Yuma Catholic girls soccer continues to try to find it's traction in the 1st season of the Gerardo Huerta era.

This young team has dropped 3 of it's 1st 4 matches of the season going into Wednesday night's home contest against arch-rival Northwest Christian.

The youth of the Shamrocks showed, as the Crusaders dominated from the opening kickoff; giving YC the 10-nil loss.

Rocks keeper Harley Hixon put up a valiant effort, despite the huge loss.

YC will try to rebound on Thursday night, as they will play their 2nd to final home match against NFL Yet Academy starting at 6 pm mountain time.