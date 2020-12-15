Pistone’s take
Former YC football great comments on latest state title game.
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks quarterbacks coach Tommy Pistone has a history with the program that goes back longer than his 1-year coaching tenure.
Pistone is actually a trailblazer with Yuma Catholic.
As the starting quarterback for Shamrocks from 2009 to 2011, Pistone led the Rocks to their 1st state title in his senior campaign.
Since then, the program has won another pair of championships in 2013 and 2014.
Fast forward to last Saturday, the Shamrocks in their 7th state title game appearance fell to Snowflake by a 38-14 final.
In that game, YC had trouble in the trenches on both sides of the football, having trouble stopping Snowflake's running game.
Star sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth had to leave the game due to a collarbone injury in the 1st half.
Pistone stated that this game was a learning experience for the team, especially the injured Stallworth.
He explains how the quarterback can grow for the next two seasons with the program.
"It was awesome to see him grow week by week. Not only in the games, but in practice. Just being able to see his mind mature, and the reads, and just handling the game, and his throws, his mechanics. Whatever happened this past season in 2020, that's behind us now. So, we can't be focused on what we did this year. So, what we could be improving on next year, that's the most important thing for him. Your athleticism and your arm talent can only take you so far. But, where you add on to the mental aspect of the game, that just takes it to another level as a quarterback. So, I'm excited to see him get there and you know, he's got two years ahead of him and it's going to be pretty exciting to see what his future holds for him."
