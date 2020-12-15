Pistone’s take

High School Sports

Yuma Catholic Shamrocks quarterbacks coach Tommy Pistone has a history with the program that goes back longer than his 1-year coaching tenure.

Pistone is actually a trailblazer with Yuma Catholic.

As the starting quarterback for Shamrocks from 2009 to 2011, Pistone led the Rocks to their 1st state title in his senior campaign.

Since then, the program has won another pair of championships in 2013 and 2014.

Fast forward to last Saturday, the Shamrocks in their 7th state title game appearance fell to Snowflake by a 38-14 final.

In that game, YC had trouble in the trenches on both sides of the football, having trouble stopping Snowflake's running game.

Star sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth had to leave the game due to a collarbone injury in the 1st half.

Pistone stated that this game was a learning experience for the team, especially the injured Stallworth.

He explains how the quarterback can grow for the next two seasons with the program.