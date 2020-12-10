Piece of advice

High School Sports

Former YC football great "weighs in" on 3A title game.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks football team is about to play in the program's 7th state title game.

1 former Shamrocks football great played in the 2018 state championship game, where YC took a tough triple overtime loss to Northwest Christian.

Now, the current Sophomore linebacker at California Lutheran University is rooting for his former program to take it's 1st state title since 2014, with emphasis on accomplishing this goal during the historic Coronavirus Pandemic.

"I feel like this Shamrock family is huge and this win would really, you know, kind of distinguish the fact there's a pandemic going on and give us some relief. I'm thinking that there's good things to come out of this. Especially a championship like that during this time."

Although the current group of Shamrocks have a very young nucleus of players, Voutt believe the experience that current seniors Jonah Leon and Brannon Weatherby have as part of the 2018 team will serve as an advantage for the Rocks in Saturday's game against Snowflake.

On top of that, Voutt advises YC to approach this game the same way they would approach any game they would play; especially against a Lobos team that has more physical size than they do.

"You got to keep going the same way you've been going. You can't really treat them as, 'oh, they're bigger.' Because, if you go in with that mind-set, you've already lost the game. So, you need to go in with the same mentality. You know, hit them where it hurts. Stop them where they're best, before they stop you where you're best before they stop you where you're best. Because, in doing that, that's when the game becomes easy. You start realizing, 'Oh, they may be bigger than us, but that doesn't mean they're better.' You just keep chucking away at where they're best at before they can get you, you know."

The 3A State Championship Game will kick off at 6 pm Mountain time at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.

This will be the 2nd all-time meeting between the 2 programs.