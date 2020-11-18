YUHSD sports on hold

High School Sports

District's decision for virtual learning affects athletics.

YUMA, Arizona - Prep Winter sports for Yuma area public schools is now "on pause."

On Wednesday, the Yuma Union High School District's governing board held an emergency meeting approving full distance learning to start on all of it's campuses.

This all stems from the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Yuma County.

Extra-curricular activities, including all sports will be on hold, including Winter sports practices.

Coaches can only work with student athletes virtually.

YUHSD will determine what action to take next when it evaluates the Yuma County Coronavirus metrics in December.