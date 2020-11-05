Cibola dominates Kofa

High School Sports

Lady Raiders volleyball takes the match in 3 sets!

Cibola volleyball is looking to keep itself in great position for another Yuma Union High School District title.

A win ahead of arch-rival Gila Ridge for the top spot, the Lady Raiders can clinch it; if they win their last 2 matches.

1st up, the Kofa Lady Kings.

Cibola wouldn't have too much difficulty with them tonight, as they secured a 3-games sweep over the Crimson and White.

Delanie Ott and Heidi White were kill monsters tonight, as they combined for 26 of them, as well as 9 aces and 11 digs.

Myna Johnson was an assist machine, racking up 41 of them in the match, along with 3 aces.

This, while Ginnellie Cordova was stellar on defense, notching herself 30 digs.

Despite the tough loss, Kofa's Kayla Porchas and Amanda Kochis combined for 33 digs on the night.

The Lady Raiders season sweep over Kofa now puts them in position to clinch the title, if they can avoid the upset over Yuma on Thursday night.