Hawks volleyball defeats San Luis

High School Sports

Gila Ridge wins in 3 sets!

With only 2 matches remaining in the YUHSD condensed season (due to Coronavirus concerns), Gila Ridge volleyball is still on the heels of arch-rival Cibola for at least a share of the city title amongst public schools.

Tonight, the Hawks would take down the San Luis Sidewinders in 3 sets, to secure the 3-match sweep for the season.

Amaya Evans was the star of the show tonight for Ridge, as she led the way with 14 kills and 4 blocks.

Senior standout Tinley Schmidgall was a big contributor with 9 kills of her own, while Madison Craig had 16 assists.

Kalisa Cota also stepped up with 5 kills and 2 blocks.

The match totals in this one were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-15.

The Hawks close out their season on Thursday as they host Kofa.