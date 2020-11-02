State expectations!

High School Sports

Yuma area prep swimmer moving on to state competition.

YUMA, Arizona - After the waves have settled for the Yuma Union High School District city championship meet, a number of select local prep swimmers have qualified for state competition.

Among them, are several outstanding student athletes from Cibola.

Emma Amon, Payton Doak and Felicity McCallen all secured individual qualifications in the backstroke and butterfly heats.

On the boy's side, Gabe McCallen and Ayden Dusek also made the cut to compete at state.

Dusek transitioned from diving to swimming over the off-season and the move has paid off.

He goes into state as the top seed in the backstroke and 100 meter freestyle events.

News 11 Sports caught up Cibola head swimming coach Brad Broschat, who believes his swimmers and the others in the YUHSD family of schools belong in state competition.

To Broschat, the ripple effects of these qualifications will have a great impact on the future of local prep swimming.