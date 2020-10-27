Skip to Content
YC volleyball wins again!

Shamrocks take down Bourgade Catholic

Since before the start of this Coronavirus shortened season, Yuma Catholic volleyball knew it had a lot to prove.

With only 3 matches remaining, the Shamrocks are running the table for a potential deep run in the 3A state playoffs.

But 1st, the Rocks need a win to clinch the 3A West section title.

Tonight, YC would accomplish that goal in it's 2nd match against Bourgade Catholic.

It would only take 3 sets for the Rocks to dispatch the Golden Eagles; with the final set scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-18.

Senior outside hitter Rori Martinez was in good form once again, as she finished with 13 kills.

Her younger sister Rian Martinez also played solid volleyball, coming away with 7 kills and 5 blocks in the win.

Emma Gwynn also was a huge contributor, putting down 5 aces, 24 assists, and 7 digs on the night.

The Rocks will play their season home finale this Saturday afternoon at 2, as they finish section play against Kingman.

