3-set domination!

High School Sports

Gila Ridge volleyball sweeps San Luis

Since the Gila Ridge volleyball team took a tough loss to rival Cibola 8 days ago, the Hawks have won 2 consecutive matches.

This includes a 5-set rematch win over the Lady Raiders on Tuesday.

Coming off that impressive YUHSD win, the Hawks would go on the road tonight against the San Luis Sidewinders; a team they beat in straight sets earlier this month.

History would have a way of repeating itself.

From the start, the Hawks got into a groove and never looked back.

They won each of the 3 sets over the Sidewinders by an average of 6 points.

The Hawk's Amaya Evans led the way with 12 kills on the night, while Tinley Schmidgall came away with 14 assists.

Ridge's Sara Evans was impressive on defense, as she secured 14 digs in the win.

The final set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20.

Ridge next pays a visit to Kofa next Tuesday, while San Luis will host the Lady Kings next Wednesday.