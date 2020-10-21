Crosstown rivalry

High School Sports

Kofa volleyball defeats Yuma in 3 sets

The condensed Yuma Union High School District only volleyball schedule offers every program a chance to play programs within the district 3 times, including arch-rivals!

For the 2nd time this Fall, the Kofa Lady Kings would cross paths with the Yuma Lady Criminals, after the 1st meeting went to 5 sets in Kofa's favor.

Even though this match would go down at "the Palace" at Yuma High School, home court didn't prove to be much of an advantage for a Lady Crims program seeking it's 1st win of the season.

Kofa would win this match in 3 sets, even though Yuma was competitive throughout the contest.

The Lady Kings excelled in the digs department.

Kayla Porchas, Amanda Kochis and Dyannah Torres combined with 57 digs on the night.

Meanwhile, despite the tough loss, Yuma's Assyria Pacheco, Marianna Shepard and Samantha Sanchez combined for 14 kills.

Both teams will meet for the final time of the season at Kofa's Rillos Gym on November 3rd.