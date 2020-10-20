Hawks win in 5 set thriller!

High School Sports

Gila Ridge gives Cibola it's 1st loss of the season.

When the Cibola volleyball team defeated arch-rival Gila Ridge last Wednesday, the 2 Yuma Union High School District powers knew that it would be a short turnaround before they would cross paths again.

Tonight, the Hawks would seek to return the favor after getting their 1st taste of defeat in the 1st meeting.

Ridge would get off to a strong start, winning the 1st 2 sets by only a total margin of 5 points.

The play of the Hawk's Molly Sims and Athena Hice would be key as they combined for 15 kills on the night.

The Lady Raiders would storm back in the next 2 sets, thanks to the play of Heidi White and Delanie Ott; both combining for 38 kill shots.

The Hawks would wind up persevering with a 4 point win in the 5th set to take the overall match.

The win improves Ridge's overall YUHSD record to 4-1, moving them up to a 1st place tie with their arch rivals.

Cibola suffers it's 1st loss of the season.

The overall set results are 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 24-26 and 15-11.

This rivalry will renew for a 3rd and final time this fall, as both teams will square off at Cibola on October 29th.