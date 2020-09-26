Home opening win!

High School Sports

YC volleyball defeats Florence in 4 sets.

3 days after suffering a season opening road loss to the American Leadership Academy, it didn't wane the confidence of Yuma Catholic volleyball going into it's home opener.

Shamrocks Head Coach Dusti Williamson had some choice words for how determined her squad was for a quick turnaround.

“We’re glad that we’re home and going to be able to play volleyball in front of our parents and fans. I feel like we, us coming in, ready to go, all steam ahead, we should do just fine. I mean, it should be a real good turn-out in our favor.”

She turned out to be right.

YC volleyball parents and fans turned out in great numbers to see the Shamrocks deliver a 4-set win over Florence.

A trio of Rocks seniors led the way with solid performances in the program's 1st victory of the condensed season.

Rori Martinez was dominant at the net, coming away with 20 kills on the night.

Meanwhile, Emma Gwynn delivered on 22 assists and dropped 8 aces; while Brielle Olsen came away with a dozen assists in her own right.

Yuma Catholic got off to a hot start in the contest, taking the 1st set by the score of 25-16.

The Rocks then hit a road block in the 2nd, when they took the 25-17 loss, but then finished strong the rest of the way with 25-8 and 25-10 results to close out the night.

YC takes to the road next Tuesday, as the Rocks take on Tonopah Valley before starting the month of October with a 3-match home stand.