Sun Devils unable to stop the skid at home aganinst the Knights

Arizona State drops third straight conference game.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A back-and-forth Big 12 after dark affair left the Sun Devils with still more questions than answers as they dropped their second consecutive home game, and fifth out of their last seven contests, against the University of Central Florida 95-89 Tuesday night at Desert Financial Arena.

The Knights would start the game off with a flurry, spurred on by Keyshawn Hall who scored 20 of the Knights first 23 points in the first half in just over eight minutes of play. He would finish the half with 29 points and end the game at the free-throw line with 40.

The Sun Devils would continuously battle back from deficits with sharp shooting by BJ Freeman, who led the Devils with 26 points on the night.

The Devils trailed by a bucket going into halftime but were unable to consistently pull away from the Knights.

Poor free throw shooting from the line would doom the Devils as they would miss nine from the charity stripe.

Arizona State (10-6, 1-4 in the Big 12) will now head on the road to Cincinnati this Saturday, then to West Virginia on the 21st. UCF (12-4, 3-2 in the Big 12) will head back to Orlando to face the 18th ranked Houston Cougars this Saturday.