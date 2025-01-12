Arizona Western Men’s Basketball Secures Fifth Straight Win with Gritty Performance

LAS VEGAS. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Matadors (13-4, 4-2) extended their winning streak to five games with a hard-fought 73-68 victory over the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes (9-3, 4-1) on Saturday afternoon at the CSN Coyote Event Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both Edwin Suarez and Kaleb Myers delivered standout performances, each recording double-doubles with 19 points. Suarez dominated the boards, hauling in 15 rebounds, while Myers added 11 rebounds to his stat line.

Arizona Western started strong, jumping out to a 9-5 lead thanks to a Cam Atkinson three-pointer. However, Southern Nevada responded with a blistering 16-3 run, taking a 21-12 advantage. Suarez’s gritty play in the paint helped the Matadors claw back, and Atkinson’s second three-pointer of the half kept them within striking distance. A late surge tied the game at 29-29 heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Matadors found their rhythm. Myers’ emphatic dunk gave Arizona Western an early three-point lead, 39-36. The team maintained momentum with another Myers dunk in transition and a flurry of points from Darnell Childs, which extended the lead to 65-49.

Southern Nevada fought back, cutting the deficit to one at 69-68 with just over two minutes remaining. But Arizona Western’s defense stiffened, and clutch free throws sealed the victory.

Key Contributors

Edwin Suarez : 19 points, 15 rebounds

: 19 points, 15 rebounds Kaleb Myers : 19 points, 11 rebounds

: 19 points, 11 rebounds Matt Anglo : 14 points

: 14 points Cam Atkinson: 10 points, 3 three-pointers

Arizona Western’s relentless effort on the boards proved decisive, as the Matadors outrebounded Southern Nevada 56-33. Their 20 second-chance points were crucial in a game where both teams shot below 40%.

Looking Ahead

The Matadors return to Yuma on Wednesday, January 15, for a high-stakes matchup against No. 16 Eastern Arizona. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM at the House Gymnasium. This win not only extends the Matadors’ streak but also sets the stage for a pivotal conference showdown.